Yah's Misfits 10-26-2024

We discuss Genesis 7-9, with references in the Book of Jubilees. Also we mention the real curse of Canaan found in Jubilees, and the origin of the Feast of First Fruits! What exactly is the curse of Canaan? Did he rape Noah, or was Ham's wife a nephilim? The Book of Jubilees discusses this in detail. The actual curse was from Canaan stealing land that was not given to him. He was assigned Western Africa but did not like it for some reason. Noah gave the first map of the world, which is still in effect today. so many gems in this book!