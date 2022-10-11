Vaccine RNA and Spike Protein Stay in the Body for an Extremely Long Time

Dr. Stephanie Seneff gives warnings and her worries about the vaccine.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:



TheNewAmerican.com - Dr. Stephanie Seneff: How mRNA Shots Induce Brain Diseases https://thenewamerican.com/dr-stephanie-seneff-how-mrna-shots-induce-brain-diseases/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com