Co-Founder of OpenAI Ilya Sutskever Suggested Building a Doomsday Bunker

Ilya Sutskever, Co-Founder of OpenAI...
Reportedly Suggested a Startling Idea:
Building a Doomsday Bunker to Safeguard Scientists...
In the Event AGI Spirals Out of Control.
If The Creators of this Amazing Technology are Worried...
And Plan On Hiding in Deep Holes in The Ground...
Don't You Think That's Something WE Should Know?!!