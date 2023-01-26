The Race Hoax TNP CLIPS EP69

In this clip Number Six and John Henry along with TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger and Special Guest Critica1Th0t discuss Sheila Jackson Lee's bill and the race hoax its based on. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.





Critica1Th0t's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/Critica1Th0t





Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy





Lisa's Website: https://thecourtracket.com





Lisa's Socials:





Twitter - https://twitter.com/TPCLJ





Gab - https://gab.com/Critical_Liberty_Zone





Substack - https://criticallibertyreport.substack.com/





Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix