Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Race Hoax TNP CLIPS EP69
18 views
channel image
The New Prisoners
Published a day ago |
Donate

In this clip Number Six and John Henry along with TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger and Special Guest Critica1Th0t discuss Sheila Jackson Lee's bill and the race hoax its based on. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.


Critica1Th0t's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/Critica1Th0t


Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy


Lisa's Website: https://thecourtracket.com


Lisa's Socials:


Twitter - https://twitter.com/TPCLJ


Gab - https://gab.com/Critical_Liberty_Zone


Substack - https://criticallibertyreport.substack.com/


Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix

Keywords
hoaxracepodcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket