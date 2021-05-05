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A verdade sobre o TP
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0 view • May 05, 2021
Este e muitos outros médicos vem falando a meses sobre os medicamentos para tratamento precoce (TP). Quem é observador percebe que a mídia esta sendo parcial usando somente médicos que são contrários ao TP. Se a mídia fosse realmente imparcial apresentaria em suas reportagens médicos a favor do TP e os contrários ao TP. O que vemos é todo um sistema movido pela corrupção enraizados nos setores da sociedade.
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