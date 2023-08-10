Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3135a - Electric Vehicle Companies Going Bankrupt, [WEF] Agenda Falling Apart
channel image
GalacticStorm
2083 Subscribers
Shop now
172 views
Published 16 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3135a - August 9, 2023

Electric Vehicle Companies Going Bankrupt, [WEF] Agenda Falling Apart


The [WEF] green new deal is continuing to fail. They are still pushing but the EV manufactures are going bankrupt. Companies are moving away from the ESG scoring system. The economy is breaking down and the people are seeing countries ramp up on gold and other resources.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket