X22 REPORT Ep. 3135a - Electric Vehicle Companies Going Bankrupt, [WEF] Agenda Falling Apart

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3135a - August 9, 2023
Electric Vehicle Companies Going Bankrupt, [WEF] Agenda Falling Apart
The [WEF] green new deal is continuing to fail. They are still pushing but the EV manufactures are going bankrupt. Companies are moving away from the ESG scoring system. The economy is breaking down and the people are seeing countries ramp up on gold and other resources.
