BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The immune system & vaccines - Part 2
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 09, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey, April 6, 2021

Do vaccines affect the immune system balance?

References:

Vaccines: truth, lies and controversy - Peter Gøtzsche: https://www.bookbeat.de/buch/vaccines-truth-lies-and-controversy-272329

Th1 and Th2 responses: what are they? - BMJ 12 Aug 200: https://www.bmj.com/content/321/7258/424.1
The Guardian, 4 May 2019 - Matt Hancock on compulsory vaccinations: https://web.archive.org/web/20190505015406/https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/may/04/matt-hancock-wont-rule-out-compulsory-vaccinations
Ten Great Public Health Achievements -- United States, 1900-1999: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00056796.htm
Benefits from Immunization During the Vaccines for Children Program Era — United States, 1994–2013: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4584777/#b5-352-355
Expert Report: Effect of DTP Vaccines on Mortality in Children in Low-Income Countries: https://vaccinescience.org/expert-report-effect-of-dtp-vaccines-on-mortality-in-children-in-low-income-countries/
Russell Conjugation - Eric Weinstein: https://www.edge.org/response-detail/27181
Child mortality after high-titre measles vaccines: prospective study in Senegal: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PII0140-6736(91)91771-L/fulltext
Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/54/12/1778/455098
Childhood immunization and atopic disease into middle‐age — a prospective cohort study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1399-3038.2009.00950.x
Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341706986_Analysis_of_health_outcomes_in_vaccinated_and_unvaccinated_children_Developmental_delays_asthma_ear_infections_and_gastrointestinal_disorders
World Allergy Organisation - White Book: https://www.worldallergy.org/UserFiles/file/WAO-White-Book-on-Allergy_web.pdf
Is the Global Rise of Asthma an Early Impact of Anthropogenic Climate Change?: https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp.7724

Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.

Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey

Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1

US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Audiobook...is coming!

Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Keywords
vaccinescovid19peter gotzschesam bailey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Draws Health Interest as Reports Cite Benefits

Turmeric Draws Health Interest as Reports Cite Benefits

Edison Reed
Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Petra Stone
Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Petra Stone
Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Chase Codewell
Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Coco Somers
Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy