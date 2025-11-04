RT News - November 4 2025 6AM GMT

November 4, 2025

Russia's Prime Minister holds talks with the Chinese President in Beijing. That's amid the US' President claiming - without evidence - that the two countries are testing nuclear weapons. The US labels Nigeria 'a country of particular concern' and once again cites its time-tested narrative - that intervention is needed. RT got exclusive remarks from a Nigerian presidential adviser on the situation. And Palestinian rights must be protected - that's the message from a high level meeting in Istanbul where Turkiye's representative emphasised that Hamas is willing to step down for the sake of future peace.





