NWCR's Remvoing the Liberal Blindfold - 07/13/2022

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The left seems to think they are all above the law and are immune to it, and when they are caught doing something wrong, they always use profanity and cuss the other peson out, like they are the only ones right. They are not and they must learn this one..from this woman to Nancy Pelosi to Hillary Clinton.....to Maxine Waters and Michelle Lujan Grisham.