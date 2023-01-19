Amsterdam Peace Rally – David Icke‘s speech obstructed | www.kla.tv/24803

David Icke is a British book author and an important enlightener who advocates for peace and freedom. In the following you will see David Icke‘s speech after receiving a letter banning him from entering the Schengen area for 2 years, which includes 26 European countries. It barred Icke from participating in a peace demonstration in Amsterdam. Listen to the speech he was going to give in the Netherlands...



👉 https://kla.tv/24803





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





ickonic.com

davidicke.com



