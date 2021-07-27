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Sen. Santorum: Obama Caused SEAL Team Six Deaths
The United West
The United West
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60 views • July 27, 2021
In a shocking interview, Rick Santorum places the deaths of 15 Special forces operators and 15 members SEAL TEAM Six squarely upon the Obama/Clinton Administration Rules of Engagement Policy. When asked, "Who do you think is responsible?" for the deaths of the largest single one day loss of special forces in US history. Senator Santorum stated, "It comes from the top. It comes from the politically correct war we are fighting with this President who believes that the worst thing we can do is kill anyone on the battlefield who is an innocent civilian."

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