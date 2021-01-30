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NutriMedical Report H2FriJan29th_BERNSTEINTRUMPWINAZAUDITSOON
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511 views • January 30, 2021
BERNSTEIN_ARIZONA100NEWAUDITVOTERFRAUD_LIN WOOD AND SIDNEY POWELL 80 MILLION TRUMP VOTES 49 OR 50 STATES FOR TRUMP NATIONAL POLES, MILITARY LAW SOON 19TH PRESIDENCY FIRST TERM OF NEW REPUBLIC TRUMP NEW PRESIDENCY WITH GESARA NEW FINANCIAL GOLD BACKED US DOLLAR,
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