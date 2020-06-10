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When Democrats Run Your Cities
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4959 views • June 10, 2020
At some point America will wake up. This is what happens when Democrats run your cities. Highest violent crime and murder rates.
9 Out Of 9 Cities With The Highest Murder Rates Are Run By Democrats:
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2019/03/30/9-out-of-9-cities-with-the-highest-murder-rates-are-run-by-democrats/
9 Out Of 9 Cities With The Highest Murder Rates Are Run By Democrats:
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2019/03/30/9-out-of-9-cities-with-the-highest-murder-rates-are-run-by-democrats/
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