Live Chat with Paul; -120- GUFON challenges us to Debunk him with a Insult + new USO vid

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! USO under water UAP + GUFON disinfo and his DOT vid challenge to debunk them.. so be it dude! [00:03:00] (1c) Paul talks about his lose of his right hand Plexx for running the website and discord and other stuff while wait for people to arrive. [00:13:16] (2) Main Topic Begins - USO claimed by a YTer channel from a ROV [00:37:00] (2b) is it a USO like Rhodes UFO pic or biological. Could be Manta Ray? Giant manta rays can dive more than 3,280 feet (1,000 m) underwater, but typically feed only 33 feet (10 m) deep. So it says more then 3280ft which fits 5800feet depth still. or another unknown species? [00:47:00] (2c) Paul uses some basic brightness contrast filters to bring out more details and zooms and frane steps the video. [00:49:00] (2d) Paul thinks rock then sees its not and applies new filter to lighten better.. [00:57:00] (2e) New filter was can now clearly see the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico at that GPS location.. 2-3 layers triangle edge that the object passes above [01:02:00] (2f) Pattern matching and more enhancing [01:08:00] (2g) We sea eyes and mouth with flaps? [01:21:00] (2h) Now overlaying some comparable images over original [01:25:00] (2i) its easier to see on my 2nd monitor then laptop screen I think the RGB and brightness is set better.. so you might find it looks better depending on screens using! [02:02:00] (3) Now Look at Mick West solution and see if hes wrong in final conclusion [02:10:00] (3b) Look at the comments of what others are saying [02:31:00] (3c) Paul mentions his 2nd account for testing and letting mates use it called helpers! [02:31:50] (4) The GUFON challenge to debunk his BEST UFO videos he took in those 18 years with handycam! [02:32:00] (4b) News on Balloon is it old info and fake info! Paul investigates! [02:46:00] (4c) The fake CFI video of alleged Camera on Balloon [02:51:00] (5) Next GUFON clip.. Someone thinks Rich is 90 percent correct all the time.. We just proved this is not so! [02:55:25] (6) Next is CHATGPT and GUFON thinks its the guy say the response about thirdphase.. too funny! and the AI is 100 percent correct what it says too! [03:35:00] (7) Gabbers ChatGPT (AI) asking if Gufon and Secureteam10 are credible.= [03:44:00] (8) Now GUFONs best ufo vids analysis! First the Butterflies! [04:14:00] (9) A side chatter calls out GUFONS Dots have flapping! [04:20:00] (10) GUFON claims the next Mylar Balloon is a real UFO LOLOL [04:29:00] (11) Oh NO! not the red worm vid again!! Paul Debunked it years ago like the other ones. its clearly 5 balloons tied for a wedding arch and white not red! reflection baby! [04:40:22] (12) Paul searches and finds Rpbert Bingham "PINKY" critter worm which is better quality footage then all of GUFONs dot balloon videos LOL [04:50:00] (13) Paul finally finds the video he needs to compare to GUFON! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage FAIR USE

