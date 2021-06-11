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The Space Safe - The first real smart safe
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10 views • June 11, 2021
The Space Safe - The first real smart safe
The most technologically advanced safe created; WiFi, App, Cameras, LCD display, Guest Access, & more. oh & it doesn't look like a safe
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The Space Safe 2 is the most advanced smart safe. Connect to WiFi and monitor everything with the interior and exterior cameras 🤳🏻. Notifications via The Space App keep you a click away from your most precious valuables. The Space Safe features a sleek design, tempered glass door, and an enormous LCD touchscreen, rendering it totally discreet to thieves … and more...
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Order Now
The Space Safe -->https://bit.ly/3ixF0k1
The most technologically advanced safe created; WiFi, App, Cameras, LCD display, Guest Access, & more. oh & it doesn't look like a safe
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Space Safe 2 is the most advanced smart safe. Connect to WiFi and monitor everything with the interior and exterior cameras 🤳🏻. Notifications via The Space App keep you a click away from your most precious valuables. The Space Safe features a sleek design, tempered glass door, and an enormous LCD touchscreen, rendering it totally discreet to thieves … and more...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order Now
The Space Safe -->https://bit.ly/3ixF0k1
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