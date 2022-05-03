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At Azovstal, once the militants tried to force us to dig trenches, and our men said how can we dig trenches, we are exhausted from hunger and can’t dig. 050322
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50 views • May 03, 2022
“…Once the militants tried to force us to dig trenches, and our men said: how can we dig trenches, there is open space for shelling, besides, we are exhausted from hunger and can’t dig…”
Rescued civilians held by Ukrainian nationalists at Azovstal plant described conditions of detention.
Rescued civilians held by Ukrainian nationalists at Azovstal plant described conditions of detention.
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