X22 REPORT Ep. 2948a - The Fed Just Amplified The Recession, Right On Schedule

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2948a - Dec 14, 2022

The Fed Just Amplified The Recession, Right On ScheduleThe Biden admin needed to let 9 million people know they haven't received their loan forgiveness because it's in court. Inflation was around 2% when Biden became the resident, now it's 7.1%. The Fed just raised the rates by .5%, right on schedule.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

