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The Arctic Midnight Sun VS LACK OF The Antarctica Midnight Sun
Sources used:
The Arctic Midnight Sun
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wGZeot5G1Onc/
There is NO Midnight Sun in Antarctica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cCgnuuA2Ozm8/
SOUTH POLE DEBUNKED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxwgiDvWGJ1g/