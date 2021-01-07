What's Really Behind The Capitol Hill Chaos?

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Was it "treason"? A "coup attempt"? What happened on Capitol Hill yesterday? There is plenty of speculation about out-of-control Trump supporters - and Federal prosecutors are champing at the bit to begin prosecuting. Were there violent infiltrators who led the charge? Were there any other strange factors that deserve attention? We take a look at some of the various reports and examine the question "cui bono?" - who benefits?
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