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Ahmed Mohamed: Handcuffed for Making a Clock? | True News
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19 views • September 05, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3079/ahmed-mohamed-handcuffed-for-making-a-clock-true-news
On Monday 9/14, Ahmed Mohammed, a 14-year-old Texan kid, made the national headlines after he was suspended from school for bringing an alarm clock he had supposedly built himself. Later Barack Obama tweeted "Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It's what makes America great." As is to be expected, there is far more to this story! #IStandWithAhmed
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Sources
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/17/us/texas-student-is-under-police-investigation-for-building-a-clock.html?_r=0
http://www.wfaa.com/story/news/local/dallas-county/2015/09/15/irving-isd-student-detained-for-device-resembling-bomb/72339246
http://www.salon.com/2015/09/17/i_felt_like_i_was_a_terrorist_i_felt_like_all_the_names_i_was_called_14_year_old_ahmed_mohamed_opens_up_about_his_arrest_for_building_a_clock/
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/09/16/usa-texas-student-idUSL1N11M17J20150916
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mW4w0Y1OXE
http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/17/us/texas-student-ahmed-muslim-clock-bomb
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/ahmed-mohamed-mit-professor-surprises-14yearold-on-live-tv-by-inviting-him-to-university-10505110.html
https://twitter.com/potus/status/644193755814342656
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3238404/Muslim-schoolboy-Ahmed-Mohamed-14-accepts-Obama-s-invitation-White-House-excited-hear-MIT-wants-clock-led-arrest.html
http://blogs.artvoice.com/techvoice/2015/09/17/reverse-engineering-ahmed-mohameds-clock-and-ourselves
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/muslim-at-koran-trial-says-he-didnt-know-the-holy-book-would-be-burned/2011/04/05/AFKNR3oC_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/compost/wp/2013/03/05/pop-tart-gun-suspension-seriously-folks
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/13-year-old-suspended-for-doodling-gun''
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/muslim-at-koran-trial-says-he-didnt-know-the-holy-book-would-be-burned/2011/04/05/AFKNR3oC_story.html
http://www.okayafrica.com/news/istandwithahmed-mohamed-elhassan-mohamed-sudanese-father-backstory/
On Monday 9/14, Ahmed Mohammed, a 14-year-old Texan kid, made the national headlines after he was suspended from school for bringing an alarm clock he had supposedly built himself. Later Barack Obama tweeted "Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It's what makes America great." As is to be expected, there is far more to this story! #IStandWithAhmed
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/17/us/texas-student-is-under-police-investigation-for-building-a-clock.html?_r=0
http://www.wfaa.com/story/news/local/dallas-county/2015/09/15/irving-isd-student-detained-for-device-resembling-bomb/72339246
http://www.salon.com/2015/09/17/i_felt_like_i_was_a_terrorist_i_felt_like_all_the_names_i_was_called_14_year_old_ahmed_mohamed_opens_up_about_his_arrest_for_building_a_clock/
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/09/16/usa-texas-student-idUSL1N11M17J20150916
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mW4w0Y1OXE
http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/17/us/texas-student-ahmed-muslim-clock-bomb
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/ahmed-mohamed-mit-professor-surprises-14yearold-on-live-tv-by-inviting-him-to-university-10505110.html
https://twitter.com/potus/status/644193755814342656
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3238404/Muslim-schoolboy-Ahmed-Mohamed-14-accepts-Obama-s-invitation-White-House-excited-hear-MIT-wants-clock-led-arrest.html
http://blogs.artvoice.com/techvoice/2015/09/17/reverse-engineering-ahmed-mohameds-clock-and-ourselves
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/muslim-at-koran-trial-says-he-didnt-know-the-holy-book-would-be-burned/2011/04/05/AFKNR3oC_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/compost/wp/2013/03/05/pop-tart-gun-suspension-seriously-folks
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/13-year-old-suspended-for-doodling-gun''
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/muslim-at-koran-trial-says-he-didnt-know-the-holy-book-would-be-burned/2011/04/05/AFKNR3oC_story.html
http://www.okayafrica.com/news/istandwithahmed-mohamed-elhassan-mohamed-sudanese-father-backstory/
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