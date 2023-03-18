Twitter Files: Researchers Pressured Twitter To Treat COVID-19 Facts As "Misinformation"Dr. Houman Hemmati on the Latest #TwitterFiles Exposing Censorship of Valid Vaccine Concerns
“They deliberately in their internal emails were talking about how these things are true but we can’t afford for Dr. Fauci’s reputation and trust to be tarnished.”
Source Video:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1636953615712526336
