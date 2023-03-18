Create New Account
Twitter Files: Researchers Pressured Twitter To Treat COVID-19 Facts As "Misinformation"
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Twitter Files: Researchers Pressured Twitter To Treat COVID-19 Facts As "Misinformation"Dr. Houman Hemmati on the Latest #TwitterFiles Exposing Censorship of Valid Vaccine Concerns

“They deliberately in their internal emails were talking about how these things are true but we can’t afford for Dr. Fauci’s reputation and trust to be tarnished.”

Source Video:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1636953615712526336 

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

