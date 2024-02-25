'Entr'acte', 1924 French Dada Surrealism Art Film

Public domain experimental art film in collaboration with various Dadaist artists based on a book by the avant-garde painter Francis Picabia. Starring, Jean Börlin, Inger Frïis, Marcel Duchamp, Man Ray, Francis Picabia and Erik Satie.
Directed by, René Clair.
