© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hitler was not the proper solution to decadence but that's why he appeared - There were clowns like Zelensky in Germany and around the world in the 1920s
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • March 31, 2022
Hitler and the neo-Nazis in Ukraine are very different. Neo-Nazis in Ukraine are working for globalist decadence (even though they claim amongst themselves that they're not doing it), and that it is different from the national socialism of old Germany. Hitler proposed a kind of globalism but I don't see him being associated with Kolomoisky, Schwabb, Biden and jihadist or British special forces of his era, quite the contrary.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.