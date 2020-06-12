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Defund The Police
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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7 views • June 12, 2020
Defund The Police - Liberty Thoughts - Episode 7

Let's go ahead and defund police. This sounds like a great idea. I'm all for it. With a caveat.

People are being manipulated into going along with this. They are being useful idiots! This is all being controlled by the top for their own agenda. The people at the top have a communist agenda. How close do you think they are to fully implementing their agenda?

Summary of Communist Manifesto
1. Abolition of private property
2. Heavy progressive income tax
3. Abolition of all rights of inheritance
4. Confiscation of property of all emigrants and rebels
5. Central bank
6. Government control of Communications and Transportation
7. Government ownership of factories and agriculture
8. Government control of labor
9. Corporate farms, regional planning
10. Government control of education

Here are some links of things I mentioned but couldn't remember off the top of my head while filming this episode. I film these episodes with none or very little notes and just go with what I know from years of listening and reading about history and politics.

Largest slave holder before the civil war: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Ellison

Quote for useful idiots: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Useful_idiot

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Keywords
libertycommunismpoliceriotsliberty thoughtsgeorge floydgeorge floyd riotsgeorge floyd protestsdefund the policecommunist manifesto
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