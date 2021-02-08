© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plans to use COVID for Great Reset are ‘very sinister’
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
401 views • February 08, 2021
Sky News host Rowan Dean says the idea of using the powers of COVID-19 and swapping it to achieve climate change goals is the “great fantasy of the left”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.