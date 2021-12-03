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Most Religion is All About Making Money
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20 views • December 03, 2021
Most religion is just about making money. Unless your religious leaders agree with, teach, and practice Jesus' teachings, then they are destitute of the truth. Religion for them, is just a way of making a living, an excuse to make some money.
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