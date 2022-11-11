Brazil. Russian retreat, but then what? Economic WW, Iran, USD+crypto crash. Twitter. TikTok

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Sorry about the echo - You might want to fast forward through those parts in the middle, but it gets better in the end. I have no idea why this happens.
#Ukraine #economy #TikTok #Twitter #SocialMedia
Images, images and a little text and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/economic-world-war