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The History Of US Churches And 501c3 Non-Profit Status
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49 views • June 25, 2021
This video will look at US churches that have received IRS 501c3 tax exempt status. I'll look at how the tax exempt code came about, and the pros and cons of the status in issues such as free speech. It looks also at should church offerings and donations be primarily based on individual congregant's getting a tax deduction each year?
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