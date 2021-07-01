© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants - Proverbs 1:5-6 (NIV)
5 let the wise listen and add to their learning,
and let the discerning get guidance—
6 for understanding proverbs and parables,
the sayings and riddles of the wise.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Siphonaptera by Augustus De Morgan
Great fleas have little fleas
upon their backs to bite 'em,
And little fleas have lesser fleas,
and so ad infinitum.
And the great fleas themselves,
in turn, have greater fleas to go on;
While these again have greater still,
and greater still, and so on.
Wikipedia search on: Siphonaptera (poem)
https://pc1.tiny.us/7d23m6ry
#wise #proverbs #parables #listen #learning #discerning #guidance #understanding #sayings #riddles