The Wedding Banquet

May 30th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about Christians walking in the light of Christ and teaches from 1 John, Revelation 3, and Matthew 22. All Christians need to abstain from sin and choose to repent. We all need to have faith in Jesus' salvation AND also have faith in continued sanctification offered through His blood.
"Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee." Revelation 3:3
