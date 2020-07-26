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Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming!
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560 views • July 26, 2020
25. jul. 2020
We all do our part in this battle!
Stay Strong this shit is just starting!
Human Trafficking Arrests
- 3,020 ARREST EVENTS: https://qmap.pub/kids
Follow the Pen: https://qmap.pub/docs
182,771 SEALED | 21,381 UNSEALED | 409,152 NON-SEALED: https://qmap.pub/cases
Players in the Game: https://qmap.pub/players
#WWG1WGA #QAN0N #Q #Darktolight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GJhlVc6F9A&;t
We all do our part in this battle!
Stay Strong this shit is just starting!
Human Trafficking Arrests
- 3,020 ARREST EVENTS: https://qmap.pub/kids
Follow the Pen: https://qmap.pub/docs
182,771 SEALED | 21,381 UNSEALED | 409,152 NON-SEALED: https://qmap.pub/cases
Players in the Game: https://qmap.pub/players
#WWG1WGA #QAN0N #Q #Darktolight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GJhlVc6F9A&;t
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