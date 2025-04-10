LANCO’s Jared Hampton - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 563

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jared Hampton, the multi-instrumentalist from the country band, LANCO, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "We're Gonna Make It Tour." LANCO is currently supporting their newest album, We're Gonna Make It.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Nord Electro Keyboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeO1NQ
Lex Rotary Speaker Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2ayKPz
Boss RV-6 Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3Jy75K
Boss FV-500 Volume Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGZRx9
Sustain Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4Gydk9
Epiphone Sheridan II Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9RNd7
D’Addario String (10s) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqjrDV
Boss TU-3 Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRbd5J
Way Huge Conspiracy Theory Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7anbAA
JHS Whitey Tighty Mini FET Compressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXPnO6
Line 6 HX Stomp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOjn6e
Washburn Banjo - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKODvj
Fishman Rare Earth Active Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLrnxA
D’Addario Loop-End Banjo Strings (Medium Gauge) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjAKBP
Gretsch New Yorker Mandolin - https://tidd.ly/4jk966P
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 28, 2025
Location - Joe's Live in Rosemont, IL
KEEP UP WITH LANCO:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/lancomusic
Instagram - https://instagram.com/lancomusic
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lancomusic
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:42 Keyboard
03:50 Pedalboard
07:10 Guitar
09:52 Banjo
12:53 Mandolin
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:42Keyboard
03:50Pedalboard
07:10Guitar
09:52Banjo
12:53Mandolin