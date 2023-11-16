11/11/23 G-DCPB, OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY 20 TIMES, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 4473925

Upload donated

Police following me around London for 6 hours filth omnipresent at ground level everywhere I ventured to!

18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan



As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me.1984

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned, imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails.

Filth desk Sargent Forth banks police station, NHS mental Health Nurse assigned to myself John Metcalf told me 'they' would leave me alone if I stopped complaining about chemtrails.

AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.

17/11/23 G-BOHR,? 10M DISTANCE SEEN THROUGH GLASS ROOF ELDON SQUARE 10:04HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA, G-BOHR OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY LOCAL SHOP, G-BOHR OVERHEAD TWICE GROUND LEVEL WHEN I ARRIVE HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

11/11/23 N77022 G-KLNM, G-VVBO, G-DCPB, OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY 20 TIMES, G-INTV, G-UKTV, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 4473925

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣⁣⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

BLACK HELICOPTERS ILLUMINATI CARD.

Cards with black helicopters and offshore banks The black helicopters represent the power from the air and represent rockets and bombs from helicopters and drones which can be shot against people. It seems strange that there is no play card with a drone. The sky is orange indicating that a time "is ending" and something "new" should begin. As it seems the fighting helicopters should dominate the world. The offshore banks are nothing else than laundry machines for money laundering. The play card shows in real how the money is "drying" in the sun for being invested in new manoeuvres. There in these offshore banks giant sums of money of the criminal secret services are laundered. Money laundering under palm trees is performed for example in UBS AG in Switzerland (in the directorate), on the Bahamas Islands, on the English Channel islands etc. The clients for this money laundering are not only tax defrauders but above all the criminal secret services (CIA, BND, SND, MI6, MI5, M-27, NATO, probably also Pentagon, other "Defence Ministries" etc.), additionally the criminal lodges and secret clubs of high policy ("Basel Animal Circle" with child torture up to child killings for adrenochrome). In these offshore banks all is administrated what is not working officially. Main sectors are tax defraud, weapon dealing, drug dealing, human trafficking, child trafficking.

As banksters and also high judges are members in the "high lodges" there is hardly any or no measure at all against these criminalities. Police is forbidden to intervene - and police commanders are members of the Masonic "high lodges" too.