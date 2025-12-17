Early Church Fathers Warned Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The early church Fathers who knew and were disciples of the original Apostles.
Ignatius of Antioch
Polycarp of Smyrna
Clement of Rome
Church Fathers who were Disciples of the men who knew the Apostles, the second generations.
Tertullian of Carthage
Irenaeus of Lyons
Justin Martyr of Rome
Clement of Alexandria = A Christian theologian heavily influenced by Plato (born in Athens Greece 427 BC)