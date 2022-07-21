They Betrayed Evangelicals - Rick Warren, Billy Graham & Schuller | John MacArthur | Walter Veith

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58,826 views - Apr 26, 2022 - Vision unSEALED -
Rick Warren states that he loves Muslims and also loves Buddhists. Doesn't this shock you, I happen to love Democrats and Republicans and I happen to love gays and straights. Another voice states that a deadly new religion or movement is sweeping through evangelical Christianity. Many evangelical pastors have embraced it and yours maybe promoting it as well. The word is Chrislam here you have rock star bind down before the Pope. Walter Veith states that you have Yasa Arafat kissing the Pope's ring. What do the Protestant preachers say on the issue? Mirror