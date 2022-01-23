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Health Coach Amber Lia Teaches How to Take Control of Unhealthy Food Triggers
Counter Culture Mom
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41 views • January 23, 2022
Seeing the adult obesity rate in America is a whopping 42% and over 70% of adults are considered overweight, we obviously are facing an obesity crisis. With CDC Covid guidelines telling us to stay indoors, many people are overeating due to boredom or depression. As a result, we are seeing harmful health hazards regarding our weight. Certified health coach, author, and mom of four, Amber Lia helps us find and defeat our food triggers and cherish the body God gave us. It’s not that we are powerless, we just don’t realize that cortisol and dopamine constantly cycle in our bodies causing a chemical response making us crave the wrong foods. Therefore, establishing small specific healthy habits and detoxing can make a huge radical difference in our health and lifestyle.


TAKEAWAYS

How to overcome your food triggers and live your healthiest year yet

Momentary tasteful pleasure robs you of the long term lifestyle satisfaction

Optavia health regimen is the number one health and wellness company in the world

Practical steps to add to your daily routine to support your health goals


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Keywords
healthobesityfoodcdcdepressionexercisetriggershealthyweightunhealthydopamineovereatingoverweightcovidboredomtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showamber liaoptavia
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