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Whistleblower on Rod Rosenstein - Released 1/24/21 by Lin Wood
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453 views • January 24, 2021
Direct download here: https://astringit.com/vid/wb2.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This is the second release of whistleblower testimony by Lin Wood. Lin dubbed this release as "Rod Rosenstein and his Dirty Trick Squad". Earlier today Lin posted the following: "Does everyone remember Rod Rosenstein? If not, I will educate you about him and other shortly. If you think you know who he is, you might find that you are wrong. Every lie will be revealed."
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This is the second release of whistleblower testimony by Lin Wood. Lin dubbed this release as "Rod Rosenstein and his Dirty Trick Squad". Earlier today Lin posted the following: "Does everyone remember Rod Rosenstein? If not, I will educate you about him and other shortly. If you think you know who he is, you might find that you are wrong. Every lie will be revealed."
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