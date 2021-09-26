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‘Sky News’ Documentary: What Really Happened in Wuhan?
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40 views • September 26, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/25/what-really-happened-in-wuhan.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210925&mid=DM1002260&rid=1274297936

Australian journalist and “Sky News” host Sharri Markson’s explosive documentary, “What Really Happened in Wuhan?” features multiple experts who believe beyond any reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China
In October 2019, the World Military Games was held in Wuhan, China; reports emerged of athletes becoming sick with a respiratory virus and symptoms that are now well recognized as COVID-19
It would be months before the U.S. took action, but evidence strongly suggests the virus may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in August or September 2019, and that U.S. intelligence had knowledge of a problem occurring in Wuhan in November 2019
WIV’s online virus databases disappeared from the internet beginning September 12, 2019 — 22,000 coronavirus samples, gone
That same day, WIV heightened its security and issued a tender to replace its air conditioning system. A month later, a communications blackout occurred
Three people working at WIV became sick with COVID-like symptoms in October 2019; WIV also bought a coronavirus PCR testing machine November 6, 2019
If officials had reacted quickly, said David Asher, former COVID-19 investigator for the U.S. State Department, “The whole world would have been different. It would have been like stopping 9/11 before it happened”
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