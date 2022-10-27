Dad STUNS School Board When He Reads Aloud DISGUSTING Book From Library

647 views • October 27, 2022

Oct 24, 2022 A local dad just STUNNED his kid's school board when he read aloud passages from a DISGUSTING book in the school's library. WATCH Kari Lake put the media in their place like a pro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwy7y...

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