Dad STUNS School Board When He Reads Aloud DISGUSTING Book From Library

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Oct 24, 2022 A local dad just STUNNED his kid's school board when he read aloud passages from a DISGUSTING book in the school's library. WATCH Kari Lake put the media in their place like a pro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwy7y...
#blazetv #schoolboard #dad
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFKdRjsRHEI