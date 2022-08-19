© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW
Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8
Dr. Jennifer Daniels Interview:
Part 1: https://bit.ly/3DnqmTP
Part 2: https://bit.ly/3oEGT1B
Part 3: https://bit.ly/3Fzn41N
Why Turpentine Is The Ultimate Candida Cleanse!
Turpentine is the ultimate candida cleanse and in this video, I talk extensively about all the reasons why Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is the ultimate candida cleanse which is proven by scientific studies to have strong anti fungal effects.
I also talk about my personal journey with trying different things to eliminate a systemic candida overgrowth in my body many years ago but nothing fully eradicated it until I started using Turpentine with sugar!
I highly recommend you watch this video to learn the truth and all the reasons as to why turpentine is the ultimate candida cleanse.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno