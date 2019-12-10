EVANGELIZE....NOW !! --- (no more excuses) --- USE MY FREE, ONE-PAGE WEBSITE !!

PLEASE SCROLL DOWN, COPY-AND-PASTE INTO A BROWSER.....EITHER OR BOTH OF MY

SUPER--EASY AND PROVEN--EFFECTIVE GLOBALLY DUAL (ENGLISH / SPANISH) WEB PAGES

FOR SAVING SOULS. (FIELD--TESTED BY MISSIONARIES GLOBALLY FOR A YEAR).



"The hour is very, very late! --- While doing street evangelism in Chile last January, I grew weary of explaining to persons how to obtain eternal life through acceptance of the FREE GIFT OF SALVATION....each time just ad-libbing. To make things less "wordy", less time-consuming (people have incredibly little patience / attention span today)....I wrote and designed two identical web pages, PAGES....not long, complicated, entire SITES....and began simply holding up my smartphone and showing them the page right there on busy sidewalks.



ONE IS IN ENGLISH....AND IN USE GLOBALLY FOR ELEVEN MONTHS.

THE OTHER IS IN CORRECT SPANISH....( WITH THE SAME SUCCESS ).



I HAVE AN INDEPENDENT, STAND-ALONE INTERNET WEBSITE, HERE.....

www.carswell.tv



W-O-W....Holy Spirit inspiration, obviously, because participating in "Great Harvest" instantly became one thousand percent faster and MORE SUCCESSFUL !! Please....QUICKLY....SEND THIS VIDEO OR THE WEB PAGE LINKS THEMSELVES TO ALL FRIENDS, FAMILY MEMBERS AND CO-WORKERS YOU KNOW WHO NEVER HAVE ACCEPTED THE SON. These pages are anonymous ( NOT for my own glory, but for the Father's ), free, they have no spam or viruses and never have been "down" even for 30 seconds, because one of the world's biggest hosting companies supports them. They are my property and written by yours truly.....a man who just turned age 67 and accepted Christ in 1972....at age 20. --- THANK YOU, THANK YOU !!



www.jesus-won-your-race.org

www.jesus-gano-tu-carrera.org