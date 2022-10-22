Lyrics continue in "Show More":

You turn my tears of pain and sadness

to tears of joy and gladness

at the mention of your name:

YESHUA

You heal my soul with sounds of quietness

and rid my world of madness

at the whisper of your name:

YESHUA

My soul hears the songs of angels

singing "glory to your name",

their resounding praise and worship,

singing "glory to your name".

You change my nights of heavy darkness

to days of heav'nly lightness

when I call upon your name:

YESHUA

You fill my cup with humble kindness.

Good-bye to empty vainess,

when I glorify your name:

YESHUA

My soul hears the songs of angels

singing "glory to your name",

their resounding praise and worship

singing "glory to your name"

Multitudes of heav'nly hosts sing

You created everything.

All creation bows to your name

when the angels all proclaim,

YESHUA