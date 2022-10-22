Lyrics continue in "Show More":
You turn my tears of pain and sadness
to tears of joy and gladness
at the mention of your name:
YESHUA
You heal my soul with sounds of quietness
and rid my world of madness
at the whisper of your name:
YESHUA
My soul hears the songs of angels
singing "glory to your name",
their resounding praise and worship,
singing "glory to your name".
You change my nights of heavy darkness
to days of heav'nly lightness
when I call upon your name:
YESHUA
You fill my cup with humble kindness.
Good-bye to empty vainess,
when I glorify your name:
YESHUA
My soul hears the songs of angels
singing "glory to your name",
their resounding praise and worship
singing "glory to your name"
Multitudes of heav'nly hosts sing
You created everything.
All creation bows to your name
when the angels all proclaim,
YESHUA
