[Sep 23, 2022] THE GREATEST LIE EVER TOLD PART 2 OF 2 … IS THE EARTH FLAT OR ROUND (& WHY DOES IT MATTER?) [Diane Kazer]

In this episode of the Cleanse Heal Ignite podcast, we interview Dave Weiss, also known as ‘Flat Earth Dave’ to expand our minds to get curious about just what IS this home we call Earth. Is it what we are told it is? Or something else? And why does it even matter?





If you’ve followed me for any degree of time, you know I’m on a quest to help you discover and recover the inner truths within you that you too are seeking. Why? Because the more you wake up to these, the more you trust yourself, your own intuition, healing powers and connection to God…our Creator…





“The thought that we were randomly created from this Big Bang theory, seems an Atheist belief, and the greatest dismissal for God’s intentional creation of you and the purpose you came here to serve”





Dive in with us as we interview Dave, a 2 part series guaranteed to get you thinking, questioning everything, and probably even judging us for doing just that. Realize that part of you is the programmed aspects that have been culturally indoctrinated to just accept what you are told in textbooks, teachings and on the TV among other ‘propaganda’ group think avenues.





This is something I’m constantly curious about, and just that simple quest of ‘not knowing’ is an exercise that keeps your mind open, resilient and thinking for self rather than being told what to think…or else…





TOPICS WE COVER FOR PART 2:

Gravity…what IS it really? - the FIRST Teaching in Science Classes

Black Rock & Housing Crash (where did it begin? The Rockafellor connection)

Seasons - Geoengineering & Climate Change or God’s Seasons?

Firmament - Simulation or God’s Creation (or both?) … aliens

Dark Side of the Moon - the Parasite / Moon connection

In honor of the upcoming FULL MOON in October, which happens on 10-9, Diane invites you to join her for the Parasite Full Moon challenge.





All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com





To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast





MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.