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Situation Update May 24th, 2021 - FULL - Vaccine bioweapons, medical violence, engineered collapse and other news
Health Ranger Report
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34389 views • May 24, 2021
Starting from today, the Situation Update podcast is being released in separate parts, and then also as a “full” show containing all the parts. This is based on listener feedback, as many listeners told us they wanted to make sure they don’t miss the parts of the show that are of greatest interest to them (such as the economy, or vaccines, or nutrition, etc.).

So from here forward, Part 1 should be live and posted around 10 am central, and it will typically feature analysis of the biggest and most insane headlines of the day. Part 2 will appear around 11 am central and may cover economics, culture or politics. Part 3 will go live somewhere around noon, and it will often feature analysis on the plandemic and vaccines. Part 4 will typically get posted by 1 pm central and could feature any breaking story that deserves special emphasis. The full show will then get posted typically between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-24-vaccines-extermination-weapons-global-depopulation-campaign.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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