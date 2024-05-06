Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Religion Of Today | Bishop Williamson
channel image
The Prisoner
9099 Subscribers
Shop now
195 views
Published Yesterday

The only sin that's still left is Nazi sin. That's the new religion. And Hitler is the devil. The 6 million are the redeemer, which means that the Jewish people are God. That's the religion today. And that's deadly. It's got nothing to do with the Catholic faith … You get Auschwitz instead of Golgotha and the gas chamber instead of the cross. That's deadly.

Can I blaspheme our Lord Jesus Christ? Does anybody worry? No problem. Blaspheme as much as you like. Can I blaspheme against the Holocaust by saying that there were no gas chambers? Horror. Horror. Horror. Burn him at the stakes. He's a heretic.

Source @Just a Dude


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
the holocaustthe jewsbishop williamson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket