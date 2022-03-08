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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03-08-22
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10 views • March 08, 2022
While the Biden Administration tells us to grin and bare it, they eat cake and are totally out of the loop when it comes to reality. They have no clue about the things happening to average Americans and have no desire to know.
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