BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US backs Malaysia over Beijing warplane ‘intrusion’,
END TIME NEWS
END TIME NEWS
484 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • June 08, 2021
The US backs Malaysia over Beijing warplane ‘intrusion’,
The US has backed Malaysia after it claimed Beijing warplanes intruded on its territory.

Malaysia believes Beijing scrambled 16 aircraft near its sovereign airspace last week, prompting outrage. China has disputed this, with a military source insisting only two planes were involved.

The United States Air Force has supported the Royal Malaysian Air Force account of the Chinese incursion.

An officer from the Pacific Air Forces public affairs department told This Week In Asia: “We support our partners in the Royal Malaysian Air Force and encourage [China] to respect the sovereignty of all nations.”

Hishammuddin Hussein, Malaysia’s foreign minister, condemned the “intrusion” by the Chinese aircraft last week.

The country scrambled jets on May 31 to visually confirm Chinese planes detected within 60 nautical miles of the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak, flying in a “tactical formation”.

Malaysia identified the aircraft as Ilyushin Il-76s and Xian Y-20s.

However, a Chinese military source told the South China Morning Post Beijing only dispatched two transport aircraft to the South China Sea.

The source insisted their mission was to deliver essential supplies to soldiers stationed in Chinese-held territory.

China’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur also insisted the planes were conducting “routine flight training”, “did not target any country” and had “strictly abided by” international law without violating other countries’ airspace.

It marks the latest US intervention in South China Sea affairs, with Washington warning Beijing against aggressive action in the disputed waters.

Last month, Beijing claimed they “expelled" the USS Curtis Wilbur missile destroyer after it "trespassed" into its territory.

A spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command said China will "resolutely safeguard" its sovereignty and security in the highly contested region.

The US Navy released a statement explaining why the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur, was complying with international law.
Keywords
christiansmuslimsjewsww3armageddonworldwar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech&#8217;s Bubble Is About to Pop

Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech’s Bubble Is About to Pop

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy