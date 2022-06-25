X22 Spotlight: Gregg Phillips - How Do You Catch A Criminal? Build The Pattern Of Life, Map The Cheaters



Today’s Guest: Gregg Phillips

Website: True The Vote - https://www.truethevote.org

Website: Protect America - https://protectamerica.vote

Gregg Phillips works with Catherine Engelbrecht protecting the people vote. Their organization is called True the Vote. Gregg begins the conversation explaining how he is able to track people using geofencing, this is the same technology that the police use and the FBI. They wanted to know how the cheaters were stealing the election so they thought to themselves how do you catch a criminal, map and track them. Now they have the data and they are sharing this data with law enforcement, everything is motion.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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