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Joe Biden Says China Should Dictate Every Aspect Of Life In The USA
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55 views • December 15, 2020
Alex Jones and Harrison Smith break down the globalist agenda to use Joe Biden to push Chinese control over all of American Society. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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