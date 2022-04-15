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X22 Report B 04. 14. 22.
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370 views • April 15, 2022
Ep. 2751b-To Spread Info Across The Digital Battlefield&Bypass Their Control Is What The [DS] Fears
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The [DS] is now panicking, the [FF] in NYC failed. Elon Musk has now made an offer to buy Twitter. Trump and the patriots are now prepared to take the bull horn away from the [DS] players. Either Twitter accepts or crashes, tick tock. The ability to spread information across the digital battlefield and bypass their control is what the [DS] fears. Buckle up, it has begun, timing is everything.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now panicking, the [FF] in NYC failed. Elon Musk has now made an offer to buy Twitter. Trump and the patriots are now prepared to take the bull horn away from the [DS] players. Either Twitter accepts or crashes, tick tock. The ability to spread information across the digital battlefield and bypass their control is what the [DS] fears. Buckle up, it has begun, timing is everything.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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